Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
19,188 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
generic cialis prices
saj free casino slots with bonuses
mvt play online casino
rbk what is cbd oil
eby empire city online casino
estrace for ivf
dhk free casino games online
foi best cbd oil
sxy casino online slots
tma charlestown races and slots
ixk healthy hemp oil
hty real money casino
iyj hemp oil benefits
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. That is a very smartly written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your helpful info.
Thank you for the post. I will certainly
return.
isq hollywood casino
etd online casino games
Spielautomaten tricks fГјr novoline https://online-deutschland-casino.host/slots/luxurylife.html Online casino bonus empfehlungen .
Whenever you are searching as a replacement for something engaging, hamper this recognizable
https://www.acutehulp.nl/14-fruitful-in-addition-to-very-helpful-items-to/
vxv penny slots for free online
xot jackpot magic slots download
bzu cbd oil for sale
qnf casino play
kja play casino
tql caesars free slots
http://levaquin.us.org/ – levaquin 500mg
vju casino game
gtp best free slots vegas world
crk free slot games no download no registration
xaz what is hemp oil
wae casino slots
xdv play free casino slots now
cialis online pharmacy
ljf free slots
utf casino real money
sir play online casino
kgk casino game
ost online casino no deposit free welcome bonus
uob free casino games
cqx list of online casinos for us players
tgj free casino