Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
19,295 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
prednisone 10 mg
can i get viagra without a prescription
ept free slots no registration no download
order fluconazole 150 mg for men
aoc casino real money
zcn high 5 casino
akg charlottes web cbd oil
price of ventolin inhaler
nxv free casino
vae what is hemp oil good for
Привет хочу предложить участие в проекте который приносит прибыль уже 3 месяца вот посмотри видео https://youtu.be/H3Z11yAj3GA
lxk hot shot casino slots
fus cbd hemp
wzc real casino slots
hmd casino slots
I’m now not sure the place you are getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend a while finding out more or understanding
more. Thank you for great information I was searching for this info for my
mission.
mky benefits of hemp oil
zke free casino games no registration no download
tmk free slots no registration no download
sjf casino game
svs casinos near my location
uhj play casino
eqs no deposit casino
nfn casino bonus codes
valtrex over counter
may cbd oil benefits
yzc what is hemp oil
cephalexin 250mg
kac nutiva hemp oil
lof big fish casino free online
hoy casino online slots
ncn free casino games online
loans payday
hws free las vegas casino games
qmf free casino blackjack
our website
ipd real money casino
inz cbd vs hemp oil
wxn posh casino online
jek hemp oil cbd
gga play free slot
cbz free casino
rtc slots games free
uri play casino
bentyl price
xsn online casinos real money
jtw penny slots for free online
cheapest propecia online buy atarax how to buy retin a buy accutane online viagra 800 tretinoin cream usp 0.1 permethrin cost estrace sildenafil buy lisinopril online arimidex depression tadalafil cialis strattera generic best place to purchase cialis levitra cephalexin no prescription doxycycline 100 mg cap zithromax atenolol 100mg prednisone no prescription