Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
20,178 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
scg play online casino
tadalafil
estrace
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
this link
Tell me your credentials. Thanks!”
pqo online casino games
doz hemp oil side effects
oda pure cbd oil
nbi free slots 777
fod best online casinos
antibiotic cephalexin
dvb virgin casino online
uml casino real money
zbi cbd oil uk
where can i buy albuterol online
qco online casinos for us players
lisinopril online
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
top article
Tell me your prescriptions. Thanks!”
prednisolone
qfh online casino real money
oue casino game
cig casino online
uhf free slots machines
ycf real money casino
eqj cbd oil side effects
vuf buy cbd usa
pdy gossip slots
lmo casino games
wtl cbd oil price