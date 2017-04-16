Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
20,485 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
efn hemp oil store
cft casino real money
ydp free vegas casino games
wep empire city casino online free
where can i buy generic viagra in canada
viagra cialis levitra canada
ovw 300 free slots no download no registration
where can you buy generic viagra
trx online casinos
buy tretinoin
sildenafil coupons by manufactuer
compare flomax and cialis
zpm play casino
Всем привет!
Хочу поделится отличной новостью!
Вчера случайно попал по приглашению друга в одно отличное
онлайн-заведение :)
За вечер выиграл 2 своих месяцных зарплаты!!!
Заходите, не пожалеете!
Желаю удачи!!!
Прям с захода можете бонус словить ===>>> http://tovpotok.com/VNvV
whats the differance between viagra and sildenafil
fucking with levitra
human doxycycline dose
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
Home Page
Tell me your references. THX!”
dlf no deposit casino
fph online casinos
lyt no deposit casino
prednisolone in clinical practices
ventolin hfa90
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
Recommended Site
Tell me your testimonials. Thank you.”
prescription prednisone uses
buy retin a
sildenafil dosage time
qvm free casino
qmi play slots for free win real money
wuh cbd oil at walmart
gdd online casino
pne goldfish slots
lasix 10mg
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
hop over to this website
Tell me your testimonials. THX!”
otd big slots games for free
order kamagra
viagra over the counter england
tadalafil,tadalafil
levitra on a full stomach
what dose of tadalafil should i take?