Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
21,438 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
bbm play online casino
allopurinol and swollen feet
doxycycline 100 mg spc
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
a fantastic read
Tell me your testimonials. Thanks!”
xaz no deposit casino
tadalafil teva 5 mg prijs
ssp free buffalo slots
xenical anti advil interactions
tadalafil 20mg no prescription
lisinopril tablet
when will lexapro become generic
where to buy cialis in canada
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
navigate to this web-site
Tell me your guidances. Thanks!”
bvt free slots with no download or registration
ztf lady luck casino caruthersville
ywj casino game
fluoxetine 5 mg tablets
rej hollywood casino free online games
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
website here
Tell me your testimonials. THX!”
arc free vegas casino games
jcj casino games
why does my insurance company keep denying my prescription for viagra
non prescription retin a products
xdk casino games slots free
The agony that helpful site allergies can trigger is something with his explanation which untold numbers of individuals know with. The reality is, nevertheless, that there are services readily available for those who seek them. Start using the suggestions as well as suggestions in this piece, and also you will have the tools necessary to overcome allergic reactions, once and for all.
Display plant pollen projections and also strategy accordingly. If you have access to the net, many of the prominent weather forecasting websites have a section devoted to allergic reaction forecasts including both air top quality and also pollen matters. On days when the count is going to be high, keep your windows shut and also restrict your time outdoors.
Plant pollen, dirt, and also other allergens can get entraped on your skin and also in your hair as you go via your day. If you usually bath in the morning, think about switching to an evening schedule.
tetracycline powder for sale
xij best online casinos
paxil 25
xhi casino online slots
helping dad with viagra problem
how much sildenafil should a 240 pound man take
levitra ed pills
lnc list of las vegas casinos
acyclovir 400 mg for genital herpes
jka casino online slots
acyclovir 400 mg tablet used for
pka slots for real money free no deposit
cialis