Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
21,686 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
rhn free casino games online
disulfiram (antabuse
fso cbd oil florida
topical prednisone
ihl real casino games slots free
safe online sildenafil
levitra 20 mg
allopurinol costs socioeconomic status
dja free casino games online
medicine baclofen 10 mg
the difference betwen levitra andcialis
will you test positive for drugs if you use prozac
gwe free slots no download
wcp online casino real money
psx online casinos
wzn casino bonus codes
prednisolone 3 mg
can u drink wine with cephalexin
generic levitra de
ultrasonic nebulisors for albuterol treatments
viagra in canada
hjt play online casino
prednisone 10 mg 15 tablet taper
tetracycline microbiology definition
trw casino slots
can i take prednisolone without food
lisinopril 5 mg pill
tadalafil memory loss
propranolol and prozac
sildenafil 20 mg r20
can lasix raise blood sugar
npl play online casino
aey casino game
online sildenafil 100 mg
buy kamagra over the counter
ert online casinos
nio caesar casino online slot games lht pch slots
zgl usa casinos no deposit free welcome bonus