Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
21,941 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
tar lady luck casino caruthersville
buy sildenafil 20
vxi monopoly slots
what is lexapro escitalopram oxalate tablets 10 mg prescribed for
best selling drugs from canada tadalafil 1-800-531
no prescription 80mg cialis
jwm real money casino
ffk casino game
Привет
Мы работаем с изготовлением прошивок для чип тюнинга индивидуально на заказ,
программное удаление систем DPF,FAP,ЕГР,Катализатор,O2sensor,ВСА,МАФ,MAP,VBA,НОкс,Adblue
удаление Valvematic toyota двигателей 3ZR 2ZR-FAE.
или модифицированные прошивки стаге1,стэйж2
работаем с ЭБУ Бош,Continental,каминз,Delphi,Magneti Marelli,Delco,хитачи,Denso,Matsushita,Siemens,Keihin,Sagem,Валео,Visteon,Кефико и подобные
заказы изготовления прошивки на mail
мыло:max.autoteams@yandex.ru
или по форме заказа на сайте https://u.to/K7E9Fg
ватсап 89020109150 для быстрой связи
strattera 40 mg
pfc play casino
tadalafil 20mg pills
uai cbd oil dosage
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long havee you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of
your web site is great, let alone tthe content!
ktn no deposit casino
sildenafil generic brands
“Guys just made a site for me, look at the link:
news
Tell me your credentials. Thanks!”
bme all free casino slots games
xwr cbd oil canada
proscar medication
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
find
Tell me your references. Thank you.”
xaa online casino real money
xub old version vegas world
tetracycline hydrochloride 500 mg
assistance with viagra
phx free casino games online
manufacturer coupon xenical
direct-kamagra
eee casino real money
msl buy cbd new york
diflucan
glt no deposit casino
paxil 40
valtrex generic price
unn hollywood casino free online games
what is the proper dose of cialis
cialis coupon is lyrica controlled substance cialis canada
mychelle kamagra ts
propecia at walgreen price
tadalafil 40 mg india
ogi cbd oil
bla free casino
bks big fish casino