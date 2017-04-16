Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
23,080 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
where can i buy xenical diet pills
accutane
kamagra 100mg tablets india
para que sirve la tetracycline 500 mg
cialis dapoxetine
fpa empire casino online
uat casino real money
bnb casino play
baclofen 22/65
“Guys just made a site for me, look at the link:
see it here
Tell me your prescriptions. Thank you.”
ynx online casinos
qqq healthy hemp oil
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
next page
Tell me your guidances. Thanks!”
fkd free vegas slot games
hdz casino play for free
xpi casino real money
zgi casino online slots
real viagra for sale withouy prescripton
prescription free valtrex
propecia cheapest price australia
vilitra 40 vardenafil
what is prednisolone acetate used for
vxy buffalo gold slots
hfu casino games
where can i buy prozac
buy cafergot pills
lexapro and opiate withdrawel
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
see page
Tell me your guidances. Thanks.”
start lexapro at 5 mg or 10
pwd free casino games sun moon