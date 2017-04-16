Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
23,119 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
information on keflex 500mg cephalexin
xenical medication
lisinopril 10 mg h146
tadalafil from india 5mg
albuterol sulfate inhalation calculate days supply
hzj casino slots
iv lasix to oral dose adjustment
ydh hemp oil
xenical orlistat price in pakistan
is medicine with sildenafil 25mg without prescription in usa ?
prozac lose weight
eow cbd oil for dogs
ucf vegas world free slots games
orlistat xenical 120 mg
lasix and pe
xenical over the counter
increase what intake with lasix
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous
to and you are just too wonderful. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great website.
can you develop more shingles after being on valtrex
generic viagra soft tablets proscar generic lexapro canada levitra tablet online india dapoxetine tablets 60 mg