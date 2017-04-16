Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo 

Standard

Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.

23,573 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo 

  11. I simply desired to say thanks once more. I am not sure the things that I would’ve taken care of without the hints contributed by you relating to such a subject. It truly was a scary issue in my circumstances, but observing your expert mode you solved the issue forced me to leap over fulfillment. Now i am happier for this work as well as hope you find out what a powerful job you are providing instructing others through the use of your web blog. Probably you haven’t met all of us.

  18. MichaelNinly

    Нужен профессиональное Световое Оборудование для своей видеосъемки по цене Китая?
    Акция здесь====>>>> комплект оборудования для домашней фотостудии

    ___________

    Рентабельность Ютуб и прибыли с раскрученного канала –
    все время повышается. Пора начать извлекать с этого выгоду
    заодно с 21 322 людьми, заказавшими у нас профессиональный Комплект Света.

    СТАНЬ ХОЗЯИНОМ СВОЕЙ ЖИЗНИ!
    Обрети для себя мир Фото и Видео и создай свою Студию!
    _________

    Наши цены не оставят никого равнодушными.
    Доставка – в любую точку России, очень быстро!
    Сервис, гарантия, бережное отношение к каждому клиенту.

  24. can you buy cialis in colombia
    15 mg viagra
    tadalafil fda warning
    orlistat (xenical) administration
    fluoxetine 20 mg en espanol
    wellbutrin depression anxiety
    xenical
    how do i know if i’m on too high of a dosage of lexapro
    ventolin generic inhaler
    tadalafil compounding pharmacy
    is is is is is is vidalista 10 generic cialis
    rs online uk
    slaughter withhold for tetracycline
    viagra an355 white pill применение
    what is sildenafil used for

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *