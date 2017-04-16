Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
25,399 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
ifd free casino games online
cymbalta 300 mg
cialis without prescription male ed drugs cialis usa
ows online casino real money
lexapro success rate
hdm online casino games
zmm pure cbd oil
prednisolone acetate molecular structure
qvv hollywood casino
prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension for cats
what are the ingredients in synthroid
sildenafil 50 mg 10 tabletas precio
ira turning stone online slots
fast cash loan bad credit payday loans online
online perscription for viagra
vvm big fish casino
tetracycline antibiotic buy online from sri lanka
twf caesars slots free casino
seo hempworx cbd oil
what is acyclovir used for?
ydk best online casinos
prozac prescription online
tadalafil fpr bph
trazodone 50 mg okay with prozac
prednisone west-ward 1 mg
mbs free casino games slots
online loan approval same day payday loans
znx online casino
prednisone 15 mg 5 ml
lisinopril taken with celebrex 200,is this safe
estrace
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
like this Tell me your references. Thank you.”
dosage of valtrex for shingles
rrx casino online
ibo cbd oil stores near me
ktr buy cbd
prozac 60 mg side effects
paxil tablets 20 mg
what are prednisolone eye drops for
max dose of lexapro
herbal sildenafil over the counter
propecia 1 mg tablet
“Guys just made a site for me, look at the link:
click Tell me your guidances. Thanks.”
ndg casino online slots
tadalafil what is it used for
uya free slots vegas
zch casino online
strattera
buy clomid online paypal
yvb cbd oil vs hemp oil
iod hemp oil benefits dr oz