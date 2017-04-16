Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
26,479 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
insurance for cialis price
zkx online casinos
propecia over the counter uk
ouj free casino games
prescription weight loss pills that really work
tadalafil 20 mg generic
lez cbd oil stores near me
mjh online casino real money
tyi free casino
sprzedaД‡ w polsce , gdzie kupic gdaЕ„sk – cena w aptece na recepte : odpowiedniki warszawa .
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
YOURURL.com Tell me your references. THX!”
what is ventolin hfa inhaler
byf casino games
wla play casino
zty big fish casino
propecia from overseas pharmacy reviews legitimate
ytw free casino games online
side effects to acyclovir
kГ¶pa online lagligt , sГ¤kert gГ¶teborg – tabletter pris : malmГ¶ stockholm .
propecia and women hair loss
metformin vs. metformin er
zjq no deposit casino
viagra soft
brd hemp oil side effects
agq walgreens cbd oil
lisinopril
ventolin retail
payday loans denver payday advance
vrs play casino
sildenafil oral