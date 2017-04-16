Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
26,646 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
kte free casino
prednisone tablets usp 5 mg
xenical is a weight-loss drug that works in the digestive system
wellbutrin diarreah
what is the maximum dose for metformin
rew no deposit casino
qdo cbd oil for sale
bzy casino real money
cialis
lvc casino slots
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
Go Here Tell me your references. Thank you.”
how long until lexapro works
sildenafil 200mg sale
Acquistare online con postepay , Comprare online pagamento alla consegna – Generico prezzo migliore : Vendita online italia .
i need a cash loan today guaranteed installment loans for bad credit
jfh casino online
salt works better than metformin for diabetes
xenical pills price
fbv casino play
kfw cbd oil at walmart
tzx big fish casino
how to get viagra from mexico
online doctor prescription
wdf online casinos
illinois cash advance installment loans for bad credit
sildenafil citrate, 20 mg
propecia
kxs casino slots
lje free casino games
cialis price kroger
tadalafil generic at walmart
prozac 20 mg capsule
does viagra really work for 70 year old man
can zithromax be used for dental infections antibiotics
vhf casino games
is valtrex valacyclovir
where can i buy cafergot suppositories
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
important source Tell me your prescriptions. Thank you.”
snd casino game
cialis soft recommended dosage
uim casino games
tadalafil 20 mg online
vfy cbd oil uk
xwn free casino
btc play casino
amoxicillin 250 mg liquid dosage