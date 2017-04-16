Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
27,123 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
tadalafil 40 mg free shipping
hla casino game
80 years old what strenth viagra
sbn casino game
90 mg buspar
pfp casino online slots
how long before ipl do i stop retin a
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
you can try these out Tell me your credentials. Thank you.”
cash price for metformin
how does xenical block fat digestion
kamagra sildenafil citrate kamagra
hid free casino
adrenal insufficiency after 20 mg prednisone time
400 mg 3 times per day amoxicillin child lyme
lwh real money casino
find cheap tadalafil 20mg from canada
clomid
compare cialis online prices without prescription
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
visit site Tell me your guidances. THX!”
how long does it take for sildenafil to leave the body
how long does valtrex stay in the body
qsf online casinos
xjw no deposit casino