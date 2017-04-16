Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo 

Standard

Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.

27,588 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo 

  23. Чтобы получить эротическое удовольствие от созерцания обнаженной натуры, нужно смотреть только хорошее порно. Наличие логического развития сюжета, использование привлекательных актеров являются неотъемлемыми составляющими качественного ролика.
    Не важно, кто является производителем смелой истории, в которой фигурируют обнаженные люди. Слова, которые произносят герои, не всегда могут носить смысловую нагрузку. Главное, чтобы гармония отношения угадывалась на экране с первого взгляда.
    Смотрите
    порно комикси |
    Порно в хорошем качестве позволяет не только расстаться с навязчивыми проблемами, которые мешают сосредоточиться, оно позволит сконцентрироваться на тайных желаниях, свойственных каждой личности.
    Благодаря пикантному контенту можно порадовать себя перемещением в состояние эрекции, которое позволит отрешиться от рядовых неприятностей, омрачающих текущий день.
    Соприкосновение грациозных любовников в хорошем и качественном порно, сплетающихся в естественных порывах, заставит испытать глубокое возбуждение, способное подтолкнуть к сумасшедшим поступкам, проливающим бальзам на омраченное сознание.
    Размеренный половой акт или спонтанная сексуальная связь, невольным свидетелем которой становится случайный зритель, позволяет ему испытать сладкую негу возбуждения, ведущую к неповторимому оргазму.

  39. will acyclovir cure a bladder infection
    2 mg propecia a day
    propecia first month
    40 mg prozac after 3 weeks without
    why is albuterol prescription only
    cheap generic viagra co uk kamagra oral jelly 100mg
    prozac 10mg to 20 mg
    diabetes xenical binds fat
    vardenafil price 10mg
    is amoxicillin good for congestion
    levitra side effects webmd
    buy xenical near me
    tetracycline for sale without prescription
    what’s the difference between valtrex and acyclovir
    ventolin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *