Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
27,931 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
dio free casino games
oeh online casino
pmm free casino
how often should you do an albuterol breathing treatment?
albuterol sulfate solution 0.63 mg/3ml
yro casino real money
lwi play online casino
prednisolone for infants side effects
casino winner , oostende casino – concord casino : mega millions casino .
wad casino online slots
online casino trick , incontri casino – casino lac du der jackpot : casino org password .
jxb casino slots
inl best online casinos
rzi online casinos
ed pills levitra
erk casino play
mgf free casino games online
ezn free casino
generic estrace tablets
dpg casino online slots
cialis super active sildenafil generic cialis coupons
valtrex and amantadine interaction
proscar best price
price of cialis
allopurinol overdose treatment
tadalafil
prednisone treatment for sciatica
lcy casino bonus codes
nrg play casino
casino on tour , casino 888 poker – cransac casino : high 5 casino trucchi .
casino medewerker vacatures , playworld casino almere – overval casino gilze : casino supermarchГ© besanГ§on .
qio casino play ebf casino play
uuk casino game