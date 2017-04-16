Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
28,074 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
uha casino game
zwv casino play
vkj online casino
payday loan bc bad credit installment loans
levitra 20 mg tablets price
can prednisone cause thrush in mouth
yyx casino bonus codes
lexapro 10 mg cost
wle free casino games
loan prequalification best installment loans for bad credit
oug casino game
tadalafil tablets lp 20 mg
buy lasix 40 mg paypal
levitra compared to viagra
ota casino play
valtrex 500mg dosage
levitra tablet buy online
pys play online casino
personal loans unsecured installment loans online for bad credit
smq free casino
wea big fish casino
rtb free casino
eof casino play
administration of lasix iv push
cak free casino games
pty casino games