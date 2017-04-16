Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
28,230 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
need a loan guaranteed installment loans for bad credit
vqr best online casinos
ymy online casino
ots free casino
good rx ventolin
casino di campione d italia , casino salzburg – scratchmania casino : 777 slot casino .
zcj free casino
okl casino slots
uee casino real money
sud casino online slots
hti play online casino
juo play casino
lexapro water retention
tadalafil uk pharmacy
unsecured loans online installment loans
falla ruleta casino , beste online casino 2019 – star casino scommesse : altes casino hemer .
zithromax z-pak and alimta
nih online casino
strattera cap 80mg
fvq no deposit casino
viagra cialis levitra
cesar casino , voodoo casino – casino admiral stars : casino dk anmeldelse .
uzn casino online slots
наращивание ресниц минск
наращивание ресниц в минске
курсы наращивания ресниц в минске
купить ресницы для наращивания минск
наращивание ресниц в минске цены
кушетка для наращивания ресниц минск
наращивание ресниц в минске на дому
клей для наращивания ресниц минск
лампа для наращивания ресниц минск
наращивание ресниц обучение минск
кушетка для наращивания ресниц купить в минске
клей для наращивания ресниц купить минск
наращивание ресниц минск недорого
материалы для наращивания ресниц в минске
лампа для наращивания ресниц купить в минске
мастер по наращиванию ресниц минск минск
курсы наращивания ресниц в минске цены
наращивание ресниц в минске отзывы
наращивание ресниц в минске фрунзенский район
наращивание ресниц минск уручье
салон наращивания ресниц минск
наращивание ресниц в минске на дому цены
купить материалы для наращивания ресниц в минске
наращивание ресниц минск бесплатно
курсы наращивания ресниц в минске отзывы
наращивание ресниц в минске фрунзенский район цены
наращивание ресниц в минске советский район
бьюти айс материалы для наращивания ресниц минск
мастер по наращиванию ресниц вакансии минск
наращивание ресниц в минске цены недорого
наращивание ресниц минск сухарево
магазин для наращивания ресниц минск
наращивание ресниц в минске заводской район
студия наращивания ресниц минск
наращивание ресниц минск малиновка
наращивание ресниц ресниц в минске стоимость
курсы наращивания ресниц в минске цены отзывы
школа наращивания ресниц минск
наращивание ресниц в серебрянке минск
сколько стоит наращивание ресниц в минске
наращивание ресниц в минске каменная горка
наращивание ресниц классика минск
вакансии наращивание ресниц минск уручье
наращивание ресниц в минске первомайский район
наращивание ресниц минск рейтинг
сливки бай в минске наращивание ресниц
http://www.vk.com/narashchivaniyaresnic
fai casino slots
get prozac prescription online
payday loans salina ks installment loans bad credit
clomid
cialis 10 mg generic zoloft cost cialis 5mg
sfh big fish casino