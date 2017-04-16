Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
28,989 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
xrk casino online slots
zxq online casinos
cash advance texas installment loans online for bad credit
lqy online casino real money
gei online casinos
lff best online casinos
omq casino play
order prednisone no prescription
nea online casino games
wps play casino
price for levitra
uep casino play
mnb best online casinos
valtrexby6
levitra 5 mg comprimГ© pelliculГ© boГ®te de 4
buy lisinopril
lisinoprilly6
evo casino bonus codes
rog casino game
ventolin coupons
can valtrex stop herpes spreading
vgx no deposit casino
interaction with contrast dye and metformin
afx casino game
payday loans augusta ga installment loans
what is the generic name for lasix?
ejd casino online slots
tef real money casino
payday cash advance
gnk free casino games
viagraly6
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article. I like to write a little comment to support you.
aou big fish casino
fgs free casino games
msu casino online slots
lasix administration
uhm no deposit casino
no money down loans online installment loans
kkm free casino games online
oxb best online casinos
does lasix cause inflamation
800mg cialis fluoxetine 5 mg tablets wellbutrin 17 tadalafil viagra soft arimidex where can i get sildenafil with no prescription strattera medication dapoxetine generic estrace tablets