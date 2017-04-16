Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
29,884 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
qet casino games
trj casino games
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
pop over to this web-site Tell me your prescriptions. THX!”
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
this page Tell me your recommendations. THX!”
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
learn the facts here now Tell me your guidances. Thanks.”
payday loans without credit checks installment loans for bad credit
ventolin inhalers for sale
price of sildenafil 50 mg
esq casino online
rsx casino play
mmn free casino games online
nev casino online slots
brk play online casino
uim play casino
does prednisone help dizziness
advance cash
cialiso0o
uaq casino online slots
side effects of amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium 875 mg
qxw free casino
mib real money casino
tadalafilg7.com
zty play casino
prozaca4
what is the regular dose for tadalafil
acyclovir ointment
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
reference Tell me your prescriptions. Thanks.”
mgi play casino
okj play casino
loan options for bad credit bad credit installment loans direct lenders
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
click now Tell me your references. Thanks.”
ofy casino games
zxv play casino
khn casino real money
tadalafild6j
lexapro1s1
vardenafild6j
allopurinolf5h.com
viagrad7l
baclofend6j.com
xenical1s1.com
ventolind7k
prednisoloned6j
prednisonef5h
lasixly6
viagrag8
albuterol0i0.com
vardenafil0i0.com
amoxicillin0i0.com