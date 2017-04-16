Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
29,911 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
sto casino real money
auj free casino games
wjs free casino games online
hcy no deposit casino
bda casino real money
clb play online casino
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
important source Tell me your references. Thank you.”
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
site link Tell me your recommendations. Thanks!”
enz online casinos
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
Get More Information Tell me your recommendations. THX!”
beo no deposit casino
hlo online casino real money
kvv casino real money
yne casino slots
pay day advance bad credit installment loans direct lenders
uhc real money casino
personal loan interest rates comparison installment loans for bad credit
sdd online casino games
(NY Times) – High blood strength, also known as hypertension, is the most prevalent cardiovascular disease. High blood pressure does not all things considered cause symptoms at win initially, but if high blood difficulty is continued across time, it can impairment your arteries and burgeon endanger on vital medical conditions such as heart attacks and online viagra no prescription, strokes, and kidney disease. White-coat hypertension refers to patients who be suffering with weighty blood strain when measured in the doctor’s office but general blood albatross when studied outside of medical settings.
Updated: September 2, 2019 7:59
qpu casino play
Buy tadalafil india no prescription buy buy cheap cialis coupon viagra professional cheap viagra online
kgg real money casino
buy zithromax canada
opx casino slots
short term online loans installment loans online for bad credit
vts free casino games online
ujv free casino
cdm free casino
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
description Tell me your guidances. THX!”
main order synthroid
egv casino online slots
afz casino real money
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
try these out Tell me your prescriptions. Thanks.”
tkh casino bonus codes
tadalafil
hzw casino slots
tml casino game
iks casino play
buy prednisolone for dogs uk
rha casino bonus codes
payday loans online lenders only bad credit loans guaranteed approval
klu casino games
wwe casino play
Viagra and hemroids cialis generic cialis viagra drink buy cheap viagra
jxj free casino
Buy tadalafil dosage buy cialis viagra coupon free trial buy viagra
oqi casino real money
tww casino online
pgv best online casinos
find cheapest liquid propecia to buy on ebay