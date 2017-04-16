Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
30,000 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
pgl free casino
retin a
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
blog Tell me your credentials. Thank you.”
rjb casino real money
prescription fever blister cream
pa payday loans installment loans no credit check
han casino games
zog online casinos
xqk big fish casino
best india online tadalafil pharmacy ship usa
puc casino online slots
dho casino online
jek play casino
cafergotd6j
propecia
iat no deposit casino
nhf play casino
metformin nutrient depletion
ventolin total puffs
wpi real money casino
erectile dysfunction pills non prescription
gha free casino games
vdf casino slots
xfw no deposit casino
tdr casino slots
tzv online casino real money
valtrex beyblade burst
side effectrs of lisinopril
eqf free casino games online
hmg casino play
rxw free casino games
ventolin no prescription
5 feet tall should take how many mg synthroid
no check payday loans online installment loans
lby real money casino
canadian pharmacy cialis generic
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
go Tell me your credentials. Thanks.”
vku free casino games online
payday loans benefits installment loans bad credit
kks online casino
itl casino bonus codes
yio online casino real money
colchicine 0.5
vac online casino real money
wub big fish casino
vwf casino play
mjc free casino games
metformin minimum dosage
opz casino online slots
100 dollar loan installment loans bad credit