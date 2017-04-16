Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
30,029 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
tadalafil 10 mg
over the counter viagra
prescription eyedrops
gna no deposit casino
check cashing payday loans bad credit loans guaranteed approval
tcc casino bonus codes
“Guys just made a site for me, look at the link:
Go Here Tell me your credentials. THX!”
vsv no deposit casino
875 125 mg amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium
qcw play online casino
alternative for metformin
prednisone 10 mg short term side effects
“Guys just made a site for me, look at the link:
Extra resources Tell me your credentials. THX!”
does zithromax work
xaq casino real money
price propecia costco
adx online casino games
tyj online casino real money
shu best online casinos
egt best online casinos
need a prescription for z-pack zithromax antibiotic
mmg free casino games online
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
click here to investigate Tell me your recommendations. Thanks!”
yld online casino real money
xty casino slots
payday cash loans online installment loans no credit check
fwy online casino real money
strattera online pharmacy
lnw casino bonus codes
can cough with asthma be irritated by large tablets of amoxicillin
metformin 500 mg a day pcos
buy cialis australia
what is levitra 10 mg
taking maximum dosage of metformin and glipizide and am on insulin my a1c is 10.1