Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
30,688 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
lasixd7l.com
vsr free casino games
sjn casino game
can you buy acyclovir tablets at walmart
kys casino game
ytv casino bonus codes
gxd casino play
tetracycline vs doxycycline
frx online casino games
wwy casino game
1000 cash loan bad credit loans guaranteed approval
oqd best online casinos
wyq free casino games
ozv online casino real money
xxj online casino
buy brand cialis australia
wux free casino
prednisone ear hearing problems
vcu best online casinos
tsx online casinos
1000 loan online installment loans
qyy online casino games
mtc online casino
gka real money casino
kdz casino play
gai casino online
krv casino game
allopurinol indication of use
dkq online casino
cialisb4
dyk free casino games
xpm play casino
suc casino games
us loans bad credit installment loans not payday loans
els free casino
ayf casino slots
buy wellbutrin online uk
zpi casino online slots
yeo play casino
xoa online casino