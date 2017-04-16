Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
30,833 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
dlb caesar casino free slots games
25mg lexapro
pid firekeepers casino
mtw free slot games for fun
how long does it take for synthroid to take effect
efu gsn casino
wmm free slot play
compare lisinopril and olmesartan
cap casino slots
10 vs 20 mg lisinopril
pki free vegas slots online casino
kvn online gambling
dfj can play zone casino free
xanax and lexapro taken together
udq free slots no registration
can i stop taking lasix
tadalafil 5 mg abz
zcu usa casinos no deposit free welcome bonus
lymphoma and prednisolone in cats
hso pompeii slots
ihc free vegas slots
wkk play real casino slots free
albuterolly6
levitra
vardenafil prices
how long for 20 mg lasix to work
ddz all free casino slots
etk no deposit casino
allopurinol0i0.com
bnn free games online no download no registration
ubk free casino
“Guys just made a site for me, look at the link:
you could try here Tell me your guidances. Thanks!”
levitra