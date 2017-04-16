Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
31,031 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
click for info Tell me your references. Thanks.”
uku totally free casino games
patient teaching for tetracycline
online loans for no credit bad credit installment loans
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
try this Tell me your references. Thank you.”
pya absolutely free casino slots games
buy arimidex online australia
walmart valtrex price
inv slot games with bonus spins
viagra
can i buy albuterol over the counter
neu totally free slots no download
paxil 20 mg price
fjs simslots free slots
mnl free slot games online
loans online with bad credit installment loans for bad credit
buy arimidex usa
how to know if teeth are tetracycline stained?
nyr slots of vegas
ojb pala casino online
cost of brand name paxil
fib hyper casinos
qpg free casino games slots
qud tropicana online casino
wrc casino play
tbi 200 free slot casino games
axz play free for real money
acyclovird6j
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
click here to read Tell me your guidances. THX!”
pseudoephedrine vs cialis
az payday loans installment loans