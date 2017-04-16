Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
31,842 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
sko bonus casino
ipi best casino slot games
twi free slots vegas
xsg usa no deposit casino bonus codes
gjo casino slot
ypu jackpot magic slots download
acyclovir carlsbad
xzg 200 free slot games
rcn hot shot casino slots
xps empire city online casino
kamagra1s1
http://paydayloansikpc.com/
unsecured bad credit personal loans bad credit installment loans direct lenders
buy levothyroxine 100 mcg
colchicine price in india
personal loans uk
atn newest usa online casinos
allopurinol acute gout attack
can you buy colchicine over the counter in australia
urr gsn casino slots
“Guys just made a site for me, look at the link:
site web Tell me your guidances. Thank you.
nmy big fish casino
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
discover here Tell me your guidances. Thank you.
how can i get a personal loan installment loans bad credit
byk slots games vegas world
pug new no deposit casinos accepting us players
propeciaf5h.com
gbr all free casino slots games
buspar 10
tetracycline to treat seroma
ock slots for real money free no deposit
ndk free casino games
hjv free casino slots no download
hpe 100 best usa casinos with best codes
iji slots farm
nxj 50 lions free slots
colchicine
bwi casino online slots
cks slot machine games free
personal loans maryland installment loans online
tvl ruby slots
che free casino slots bonus games
fwg casino games free
advair 250 50 mcg accutane cream online dapoxetine 30mg price buspar strattera buy colchicine australia wellbutrin 20mg proscar generic diflucan rx price estrace