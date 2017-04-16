Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
32,474 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
website
lisinopril1s1.com
clt free casino
ndx las vegas casinos
zlw scatter slots
spu real money casinos
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
click over here now Tell me your testimonials. Thanks!”
arimidex online uk
hrd infinity slots
kty play free mr cashman slots
geh free slots casino games
more about company
more about company
idl casino bonus codes
generic retin a coupon
corporate website
bkn posh casino online
hydrochlorothiazide
ffq all free casino slot games
bxm high five casino slots
robaxin 500 mg
dapoxetine
company contacts
buy generic propecia 1mg online
clomid lisinopril generic cost generic accutane cost retin a 45mg cialis 20mg accutane online viagra soft avodart medication propecia over the counter estrace 4mg propecia tablets cost viagra gel australia lisinopril 10 mg tablet lexapro sildenafil wellbutrin canadian pharmacy strattera 18 mg advair where to buy tadalafil in singapore best viagra brand uk