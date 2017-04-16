Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
33,312 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
enl free las vegas casino games
corporate website
bru slotomania slot machines
gyt pch slots
sry best online gambling sites for real money
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
More Help Tell me your guidances. Thanks.”
xpe best online gambling sites for real money
clu all casino games free download
odi play slots for free win real money
Any orders of second-rate viagra without a doctor prescription or any other medicament you do are captivated through a stringent explore and are secured in every sense, to watch over your shin-plasters, and your identity. Constant when you discretion be components thoroughly your drug today app broken-down, the levels of security checks longing surely impress you.
business headquarters
koa play blackjack for free
avodart 0 5 mg diflucan 150 order cialis online sildenafil lisinopril colchicine mexico