Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
33,928 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
pik empire city online casino
buy lisinopril
business
jyy free blackjack games casino style
levitra 10
mkh 200 no deposit bonus usa
oah three rivers casino
jtc play free lucky 777 slots
cxx vegas free slots
tmv hearts of vegas free slots
vpr posh casino online
sjw free casino for fun only
lisinoprila4.com
cialis online buy generic vardenafil online cialis from canada
order cialis canada
mpi casinos near me
gqs best free slots vegas world
company contacts
cialis
viagra
khn casino games free slots
fxt all free casino slots games
zny totally free slots no download
ojt free casino games with bonus
“Guys just made a web-page for me, look at the link:
explanation Tell me your testimonials. THX!”
mrh gsn casino games
“Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
her comment is here Tell me your prescriptions. Thanks!”
“Guys just made a site for me, look at the link:
my site Tell me your credentials. Thanks.”
sqg bonus casino
bnw jackpot magic slots