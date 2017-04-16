Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
34,100 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
yov bovada casino
blz free slot play no download
lasixf5h.com
ygs hollywood casino
doxycycline 100mg online
website
Hot galleries, thousands new daily.
http://hottattoogirl.allproblog.com/?kaylie
3 blondes 1 man porn sexy handjob porn ring toss porn 70 s plus women of porn porn watch preview
cheap acyclovir
vcb zone online casino bingo games
nnv pop slots casino
lfx free casino games no download
ydu caesars free slots online
myu all slots casino
hpi zone online casino bingo games
eqc free las vegas slot machines
kps pechanga casino
business headquarters
xim big fish casino free online
website
dea paradise casino
rwb heart of vegas free slots
antabuse disulfiram
krj paradise casino
bmq download free casino games
business headquarters
otf pechanga casino
hgd house of fun free slots
zwy mgm online casino
xenical generic
pft lady luck online casino
company news
tni quick hits free slots
pll online casinos real money
business headquarters
iju casino games no download no registration
tadacip
business
more about company
waj free penny slot machine games
bjc liberty slots
elimite
hkw casino games free
ohw royal river casino
uzd free blackjack games casino style
qia jackpot magic slots download
gwm free slots vegas world
business
qtx online casino games free
mls online gambling sites
owh parx casino online