Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
35,646 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
jgh free slots machines
corporate website
lmv hollywood casino free slots
swo slots online
business headquarters
pfx google free casino slot games
nal casino play for free
axj las vegas casinos
karamba casino review , casino tv norge 2018 – roulettes casino online : casino play2win .
cheap doxycycline online
corporate website
zmz tropicana online casino
cxq free casino for fun only
tetracycline buy online
zoloft
“Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
use this link Tell me your references. Thanks.”
wui play lady luck
website
muf no deposit games online for real cash
business
zsp empire city online casino
jugar al casino gratis ruleta , spilleregler kortspil casino – mobile casino uk : aston martin james bond casino royale .
buy zoloft online
eho lady luck casino caruthersville
jjq hollywood slots
kjy online casino real money
motilium
company news
ocz 100 no deposit bonus codes
tbd empire casino online
vbg las vegas casinos free slots
awa casino games free online
krr hollywood slots
rmw no deposit bonus codes for usa players
tsk play free mr cashman slots
lincoln casino , vegas casino dansk – casino online 2016 : idle heroes casino shop .
website
glj vegas slots free
rein a non prescription
tba gamepoint slots
cost of valtrex
qss totally free slots no download
ubl play slots for free win real money
nap online casino games free
fcf stn play online casino
nad download free casino games
mqq infinity slots eaf virgin casino online
kym vegas casino online