Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
36,479 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
lab online casino real money
svs free online slots no download
skup aut uszkodzonych wiadomosci o https://www.maius.edu.pl/na-czym-polega-zlomowanie-samochodu/
rum play real casino slots free
ayv online casino real money
zoloft 50 mg
bbs zone casino vegas world
(Health News) – viagra without doctor prescription functions as an inhibitor to an enzyme called phosphodiesterase type (PDE5) which is start first of all in the penis. Via inhibiting PDE5, glassy muscle in the penis remains insouciant owing a longer period. January – 20, 2019 2:10
betsson casino , free casino bonus no deposit – gran hotel casino ibiza : prism casino .
sxq pch slots
rxy no deposit casinos
buy elimite online
jla penny slots free
doxycycline price
foq slots free games
xjx new no deposit casino usa
gnt slots games
dgp pop slots casino
ycs new no deposit casinos accepting us players
udr vegas casino free slot games
dhl no deposit casino
rpt free las vegas slot machines
lms royal river casino
ibu vegas slots online free
iug play free slots for fun
motilium 10mg
kot free casino games no registration no download
Boss Shooter – a game about battles with the boss, the game is a platformer with the ability to transform into different forms with different features. The game currently has 5 bosses.
A game that can be played by two!
https://bit.ly/31hYXPC
eij parx casino online