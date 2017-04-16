Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
37,328 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
discount levitra coupon
hau caesar casino online slot games
albuterol ventolin
energy casino , casino bernie – frank casino no deposit bonus code : star casino app .
arx slots of vegas
Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve
had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
wdb lady luck casino vicksburg
mvq doubledown casino free slots
kxe free casino slots with bonuses
yfx free blackjack games casino style
cei play blackjack for free
zjw free penny slots no download
rkc play free slot
elimite cream
jjj 888 casino online
buy zoloft
buspar 10 mg
oracle casino malta , mgm grand hotel & casino – las vegas casino : mansion casino .
uas vegas casino free online games
doxy
qti totally free slots no download
afl best online slots
cfa online casino real money
vcy 100 no deposit bonus codes
jwf slot machines
atenolol
yrn lady luck casino free games
zwl free online games that pay real money
gyt empire city online casino hcb online slots