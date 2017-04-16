Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
37,424 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
Walmart pharmacy viagra cialis pills http://cialisknfrx.com pill splitting cialis 20mg buy
Wiki generic viagra cialis pills Buy Cialis Online citrate dosage buy tadalafil
buy nolvadex
ktm free penny slots online
pgk slotomania on facebook
xmk pch slots tournament
mmq free games online slots
ukj casino slots
Cheap generic cialis from india Buy Cialis Online viagra v levitra cialis pills cialis a
doc hyper casinos
aux play free casino slots now
Viagra muscle pain cialis tablets Buy Generic Cialis Online buy 20 mg cialis online
uhg free online games that pay real money
pnh free casino slots games
gaa vegas slots
lipitor 20
fip best online slots
nqb slots games
buy tetracycline online without prescription
Viagra discount prices cialis levitra buy generic cialis online how long does last cialis 20mg
Cialis canadian pharmacy real cialis online buy cialis cheap next day brand cialis only online
jio free slots machines
prednisone 20 mg without prescription
hdr free casino games slot machines
lww totally free slots no download ecm online casino
gne all free slots