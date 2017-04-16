Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
40,087 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
qpd casino slots
ctg play casino
ili no deposit casino
http://sildenafil2020.com
generic cialis india
http://www.zanaflex.team
rrz casino real money
buy cheap ventolin
Guys just made a web-site for me, look at the link:
discover this Tell me your references. THX!
Order cheap cialis Buy Cialis Online sample cialis generic
Best nail shop for gel.We have more then 1000 colors of gel polishes. http://www.double-beauty-shop.de
What colour are cialis tablets cheap cialis online mixing viagra cialis generic cialis
fvu casino play
gjy online casino real money
http://buymobic.us.com
aoc big fish casino
oig casino real money
http://methotrexate.team
lexapro brand name discount
http://buyatenolol.us.com
iyx real money casino
Cheap cialis Buy Cialis Online cheap generic cialis pills
oiq online casino
http://www.lotrisonebest.us.org
http://benicar.network
lis free casino games online
ekx best online casinos
did free casino
This is nicely said! !
pharmacy northwest canada
prescription drug assistance – http://canadianpharmaceuticalsonlinerx.com/
canada drugs ket d295c64
Guys just made a website for me, look at the link:
you can try here Tell me your credentials. Thanks!
buy generic avodart online
http://www.zithromax2020.com
Info clearly considered..
canada pharmaceuticals online
canadian drugstore – http://canadianpharmacyntv.com/
canadian drugstore online Noxy 05470f1
http://glucotrol.team
Tips effectively regarded..
Provigil Kopen Nederland buy provigil
how to get viagra prescription
Thanks. An abundance of write ups.
Provigil For Ssri Withdrawal buy provigil
fca big fish casino
http://propecia.us.com
kyw casino games
utm online casinos
ooz casino play
You’ve made your point.
ed meds online without doctor prescription
canadian pharmacy cialis – https://www.canadianonlinepharmacytrust.com/
canadian pharmacies online iner f5a8c90
http://www.bactrim.network
ifb big fish casino
http://www.moduretic.team
nsy online casinos
jxw casino real money
fcm casino games
ycm play online casino