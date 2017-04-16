Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
45,275 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
ptg jackpot magic slots download
znt cbd oil for sale walmart
http://www.buyatenolol.us.com
doxycycline 500mg price
college essay about
Cialis splitting tablets http://cialisknfrx.com splitting cialis pills
write essay for me
suj usa no deposit casino bonus codes
lxp vegas casino games slots free
dge cbd oil online
mrx cbd hemp oil walmart
Lamisil blogs cialis pills Buy Generic Cialis Online canada cialis generic runny nose
proscar for sale
http://www.tadalafil-abc.com
help me write my essay
ymf pure cbd oil
Order cialis Buy Generic Cialis Online manufacturer cialis pills
ptj hollywood casino free slots online
yhp empire casino online
ryu optivida hemp oil
atu pop slots
tadacip india
http://www.erythromycin.company
vvt empire casino online
http://www.motilium.us.com
http://www.vardenafil.run
http://www.buynolvadex.us.com
http://www.neurontin.golf
gph hemp oil benefits
cipro over the counter uk wellbutrin generic cialis tadalafil price of metformin 500 mg in india canadian pharmacy viagra 100 mg cafergot medication generic trazodone otc in usa where can i get fluoxetine buy doxycycline from canada retin a online