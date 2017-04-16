Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
46,499 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
propecia 5mg cost
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort. achat cialis.
feq online casino
http://www.metformin.us.com
aek free casino
consolidation loans for bad credit
Merely a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great style . metronidazole 500mg.
kgc play online casino
wxb casino slots
cheap personal loans
ccm real money casino
mro casino real money
hat online casinos
http://wellbutrinxl.us.com
buy doxycycline
gwk cbd hemp oil
http://www.azithromycinonline.us.com
loans online
eej play casino
http://buyclomid.us.org
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really realize what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally seek advice from my website =). We will have a link exchange agreement among us! pharmacie en ligne.
http://amoxicillin2019.com
Buy cialis online without a medical buy generic cialis online low cost cialis generic
http://clozaril.network
cafergot 1 100 mg
Cialis 5mg price generic levitra Buy Generic Cialis Online buy cialis online us
Hello.This post was extremely fascinating, particularly since I was browsing for thoughts on this subject last Wednesday. canadian pharmacy phone number
set best online casinos
http://overthecounterviagra.science
nex casino play
lxj free casino
suhagra 100mg
http://www.overthecounterviagra.science
qfu big fish casino
uoc casino slots
bad credit loans
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I’m shocked why this accident didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it. viagra without a doctor prescription
xdb casino games
oug casino play
Reductil online without prescription cialis 20mg buy generic cialis proper dose cialis 20mg
dfm casino online
cef casino slots
Suprax 100 mg cialis pills generic cialis generic cialis mexico
http://www.stromectol.us.com
http://www.buymobic.us.com
Cialis professional generic cialis coupon cialis
Buy cialis online without a rx Buy Generic Cialis Online buy generic cialis online
ivr best online casinos
lol. So let me reword thisвЂ¦. Thanks for the meal!! viagra without a doctor prescription
http://www.celexa.top
http://buyinderal.us.com
http://www.wellbutrinxl.us.com