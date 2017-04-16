Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
46,749 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
tadacip 20
jym real money casino
pez buy cbd usa
http://www.zyban.team
ogw casino online slots
buy clomid
tadalafil generic
tth free casino
Viagra rapid tabs cialis pills http://cialisknfrx.com generic cialis buy
small loans for bad credit
slr online casino
Canada cialis generic difficulty breathing http://cialisknfrx.com reductil online without prescription cialis 20mg
iyn real money casino
fcm hemp oil side effects
Cialis generic paypal buy generic cialis online generic cialis for sale
tmb real money casino
dda organic hemp oil
Позор кафедры МИИТа «ТехБез» Сорокина Екатерина Александровна защитилась через постель.
Работая в ВУЗе, Сорокина Екатерина Александровна пугала преподавателей кафедр что те будут наказаны руководством – Аксеновым Владимиром Алексеевичем, если не поставят “зачет”
fluoxetine hcl 20 mg
http://www.zofran.us.com
fri casino online
http://www.orlistat.network
Buy cialis in mexico cialis http://cialisknfrx.com buy cheapest cialis
300 wellbutrin
ifx charlottes web cbd oil
http://avalide.team
ppg free casino games online
pnw play casino
loans guaranteed approval
ybu casino games
http://vardenafil.us.org
dxi casino real money
http://www.crestor.network
mbv online casinos
Really informative blog.Thanks Again. Awesome. generic viagra without subscription
http://plavix.us.com
synthroid
http://buydoxycycline.us.com
loe best hemp oil
http://www.sildenafilcitrate247.us.org
Is viagra really needed cialis pills cialis Buy Cialis Online generic cialis free shipping
http://www.allopurinol.us.com
kws casino real money
Viagra trial voucher buy cialis online http://cialisknfrx.com generic cialis tadalafil 20mg cialis
How can i get cialis pharmacy Buy Cialis Online generic cialis buy online cialis
zwl online casino
loans with bad credit
loans for bad credit
Cialis mail order definition buy generic cialis cialis generic cheap viagra