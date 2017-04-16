Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
47,619 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
qev hemp oil store
uth play casino
hhu best online casinos
http://buytamoxifen.us.com
levitra 10 mg
http://www.buspar.international
how much is cipro
ydg casino slots
generic tadalafil pills
Get cialis prescription and order cialis online http://cialisknfrx.com cialis canadian pharmacy cheap buy
hbo best online casinos
venlafaxine davis pdf http://venlafaxineeffexorhf.com/ – effexor high what is effexor venlafaxine 150 mg side effects effexor
guaranteed payday loan
effexor generic http://venlafaxineeffexorhf.com/ – venlafaxine davis pdf effexor for anxiety venlafaxine venlafaxine side effects
shn benefits of hemp oil
where can i buy xenical in usa
Cialis sales online buy generic cialis viagra dejstvo cialis pills generic
ahk casino game
buy retin a
cost of prednisolone tablets
http://www.estrace.team
suhagra 25 mg buy online india
wellbutrin price
jir real money casino
Viagra shop in london cialis generic http://cialisknfrx.com buying cialis online without prescription
Appreciate you sharing, great article. Will read onвЂ¦ canadian online pharmacies
qgs cbd oil florida
usg casino slots
kuw hemp oil vs cbd oil
http://www.celebrex247.us.org
bdo casino online slots
umz free casino games
Lowest viagra prices cialis levitra http://cialisknfrx.com canadian cialis online
Indian viagra for women cialis generic http://cialisknfrx.com cialis generic cheapest
wwi online casinos
osn casino game
ont casino real money
http://www.tadalafil-abc.com
ndl free casino games
kjl online casino games
order cialis cialis generic online cialis online
http://www.strattera.us.org
akv cbd oil vs hemp oil
prednisolone cost in india
nas online casino games
tod casino online slots
wellbutrin 120 mg
Generic cialis lowest price buy generic cialis cialis compare prices
hwv casino play
effexor xr dosage http://venlafaxineeffexorhf.com/ – effexor high effexor withdrawal effexor xr weight loss venlafaxine davis pdf