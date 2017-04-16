Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
48,134 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
eyh free casino games
mjc cbd oil stores near me
mpm casino play
http://www.cymbalta.us.org
nnj online casino real money
http://elimite.us.com
buy doxycycline
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before. viagra generic online usa pharmacy
Cialis where to buy buy cialis online generic cialis cialis
ahv what is hemp oil
Generic cialis buy online cialis http://cialisdbrx.com generic cialis 20mg best buy canada
flc green roads cbd oil
gfh casino play
nic no deposit casino
Pics of cialis pills buy cheap cialis online buy cialis online without a rx
http://www.vardenafil.run
cra casino play
kzn casino slots
chy online casino real money
http://www.1stalbendazole.com
djz casino bonus codes
zithromax buying
fsg big fish casino
bmx casino game
Can I just say what a aid to seek out somebody who actually is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You definitely know easy methods to deliver an issue to light and make it important. More folks have to read this and perceive this aspect of the story. I cant believe youre not more common since you definitely have the gift. viagra without a doctor prescription
tadacip prices in india
Buy cialis online in usa drugs buy cialis online buy generic cialis in shanghai
ulf casino real money
pic play online casino
http://www.vantin.team
http://www.cafergot0i0.com
djq free casino games online
tqy casino games
http://www.tofranil.team