Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
48,253 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
ufx casino online slots
eiv no deposit casino
qlv online casino
sco no deposit casino
http://www.brochins.com
vpz cbd oil online
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Many thanks
http://www.avodart2017.us.com
http://www.tofranil.team
robaxin 500 mg
eqm free casino games
buu online casino games
ryh hemp oil benefits
Cialis generic 100mg buy cialis online cheap cialis online
Loanshoponline payday loans online payday loans manhattan ks
fkf hemp oil benefits
xat no deposit casino
suhagra 200 mg
umo online casinos
Cialis wholesale online http://cialisdbrx.com cialis 10mg or 20mg
bos play online casino
rrd hemp oil vs cbd oil
tadalafil canada generic
Your style is so unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site. online pharmacy
plw free casino games
mirtazapine weight gain http://mirtazapineremeronsa.com/ – what is mirtazapine remeron 30 mg mirtazapine 30 mg remeron withdrawal
Sale cheap generic cialis buy cheap cialis online cialis buy online overnight shipping
Loan up payday loans cash loans charlotte nc
http://vantin.team
Cialis http://cialisdbrx.com splitting cialis pills
24 month loans payday loans online cash advance ashland ky
rkt real money casino
buy furosemide 20 mg
http://buyinderal.us.com
celebrex 200 capsules
where to buy clomid in australia
qdu online casino
Holiday loans cash advance apply for loan
http://www.genericmedrol.com
Generally I don’t learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great article. generic viagra
xrz cbd hemp
dvc casino online
http://tadalafil-abc.com
tsp hemp oil
Buy cialis australia http://cialisdbrx.com purchase cheap cialis online
http://www.keflexcephalexin.com
http://www.keflexcephalexin.com
vvb casino games
yqv hemp oil benefits
http://levitra911i.us.com