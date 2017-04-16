Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
48,324 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
lod casino games
buy wellbutrin without prescription
Nice blog right here! Additionally your site quite a bit up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol canadian pharmacy
canadian pharmacy online
tretinoin cream
I have fun with, result in I found exactly what I used to be looking for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye viagra generic
http://vardenafil.us.org
szs free casino games
vay cbd oils
generic viagra online pharmacy canada
canadian pharmacy
Secured loan bad credit cash advance long term loans with bad credit
http://stromectol.us.com
sab casino play
asi side effects of hemp oil
Regions loans payday loans online i need money today
mxn casino real money
Payday loans surrey payday loans direct pay day lenders
rvn free casino games
ney casino games
http://www.azithromycinonline.us.com
jwo online casino games
Payday loans in bakersfield ca http://paydaymyonline.com www personal loans for bad credit
iwa hemp oil
buy doxycycline
zithromax 1500 mg
urd no deposit casino
canadapharmacy
idb casino game
lhi play online casino
http://betnovate.us.com
yjd online casino games
safe canadian online pharmacies
clb play online casino
http://sildenafil2020.com
ojn online casino real money
xenical coupon
doxycycline cost uk
http://www.robaxin.team
http://www.overthecounterviagra.science
dnq free casino games online
http://www.torsemide.team
dth online casino real money
fluoxetine 20 mg for sale
vvd big fish casino
cdf best cbd oil
http://www.avana.us.com
brg online casinos
It’s in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing. viagra without a doctor prescription
http://www.silagra.team