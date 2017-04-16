Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
48,442 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
qbd online casino real money
Cialis order online buy cialis online mixing viagra cialis generic
ccj online casino
Cialis buy cheap buy cheap cialis online generic cialis buy
Joycasino – play best microgaming online casino
http://joycasino-com.jp/ – More info…
wnt free casino games online
http://www.artane.network
aro casino games
kft cbd oil florida
purchase prednisolone 5mg tablets
gqe best online casinos
Lilly brand cialis buy ontario cialis http://cialisdbrx.com cheap soft cialis
fsu casino slots
http://buyprovera.us.org
sos play online casino
Buy generic cialis online http://cialisdbrx.com cialis generic review cialis
http://www.bentyltablets.us.com
http://www.prednisolone.us.com
vnk hemp oil vs cbd oil
http://vardenafil0i0.com
Payday loans florida payday loans online fair credit loans
Cialis for sale online buy cialis online cialis coupon
chf play casino
http://www.vpxl.network
http://metformin.us.com
How much is cialis pills shop http://cialisdbrx.com cialis soft tabs generic
wfn where to buy cbd oil
hydrochlorothiazide cost canada
http://crestor.network
http://avalide.team
ewy casino online slots
ivi play casino
Direct lenders loans payday loans online same day personal loans
cqk free casino
cwd cbd oil for dogs
Need loan fast http://paydaymyonline.com small loans with bad credit
fho casino bonus codes
cet casino bonus codes
http://www.cymbalta.us.org
thp hemp oil arthritis
It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing. viagra without a doctor prescription
Order cialis from canada buy cialis online cialis tablets