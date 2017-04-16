Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
48,541 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
xsr cbd oil cost
http://amoxil.us.org
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i’m satisfied to exhibit that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I such a lot surely will make certain to do not omit this site and provides it a look regularly. best rated canadian pharmacy
zkj real money casino
sbm free casino
http://www.amoxicillin2019.com
http://vardenafil0i0.com
cipro brand name
tno real money casino
czj benefits of hemp oil
http://cleocingel.us.com
http://www.citalopram.us.com
fqw play casino
brp play casino
http://levitra911i.us.com
http://www.1stalbuterol.com
sof big fish casino
fzm casino slots
xaf play online casino
tys online casinos
Generic cialis 20mg best buy cancun buy cialis online online prescription cialis
ruv free casino games online
eyq free casino games online
qpy casino online
ajf online casino real money
luf cbd oil florida
paw best online casinos
Order generic cialis onlin http://cialisdbrx.com imodium alternative cialis 20mg
Payday loans in alabama http://paydaymyonline.com personal loans ga
ejt real money casino
http://www.buycialisonline.us.com
mlp cbd oil side effects
The very crux of your writing whilst appearing reasonable in the beginning, did not really work well with me personally after some time. Somewhere within the sentences you actually were able to make me a believer unfortunately just for a very short while. I still have got a problem with your leaps in logic and you might do well to fill in all those gaps. If you can accomplish that, I will undoubtedly be impressed. buy cheap viagra on line
bze online casino real money
http://www.zanaflex.team
http://ampicillin.us.org
pol free casino games online
Thank you for any other informative web site. Where else may just I get that type of info written in such an ideal approach? I’ve a venture that I am just now operating on, and I have been at the glance out for such information. canadian pharmacy
zmk casino slots
Cheap cialis generic mastercard buy cialis online suprax 100 mg cialis pills cialis
cwm real money casino