Sailing in Holland

I was looking forward to this day. It would be all about summer. But instead, I got up in the morning and it was grey outside, and the rain was falling. I told myself it wouldn’t be bad and drove the 1,5 hr all the way up north to Enkhuizen. By the time I got there, the sun came through and I met the crew of this epic sailing event specialisterren.nl, our destination: Stavoren (on the opposite of the lake) and I quickly realized sailing isn’t about relaxing and sitting back. It’s hard work to halyard, make hitches and be cautious about what’s happening around you, all this with a lot of wind and rain in your face. As the only first timer, I thought we were don’t well and enjoyed our time out there. Until… we hit the seabed with our keel. Yes. We were going a good 7 knots, and suddenly we all felt a small tremble and a flinch in our velocity and looked at each-other, grabbed what we could and a few seconds later, the boat hit the seabed and with a huge slam, and with a bouncing motion, we almost came to a full stop. Turns out we steered right into undeep waters (< 3 meters). We began raising the keel immediately and calmly waited the shallow waters out. In the end the crew inspected the ship, laughed that everything was ok, and we all continued our journey. Turns out the map did warn us of this, we just came in to quickly. An potentially dangerous mistake. Soon after this, we arrived at the Stavoren harbour and enjoyed a nice meal and shared the story with the second specialisterren boat, who managed to get there quicker than us. Suddenly I realized I was worried about the weather for nothing. The typical Dutch skies with a few raindrops here and there actually contributed to the experience. I got to appreciate the landscape and the country a little bit more. Back in the harbor, we reviewed the day and the team was planning to stay the night and head out the next day again. For me it was enough, happy to be back on land I drove back to our home.
4 thoughts on “Sailing in Holland”
What boat (type) was this Joop? Surprised that it has keel that you can haul up. I love sailing as well, the moment I’m on the water I feel like a different person right away.
Hi Marc, It’s a 14 meter from 1991. The architect and first owner of this vessel decided to balance everything around the ship, right in the center. (gas, water, and the keel)
It wasn’t a big success though, on a first journey around Britain, the keel broke and the yacht hit water immediately, it went upside down.
After the yacht was recovered, he then added a hydraulic lift system to be able to extend and position it. It could vary from 1,4 to 2,9 meters deep!
Good Morning, yahoo lead me here, keep up nice work.
I simply must tell you that you have an excellent and unique website that I kinda enjoyed reading.