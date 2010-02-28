Attended a tribute to Beethoven in the shanghai concert hall with Pawel yesterday. I was there for two reasons: to hear the music and to see the concert hall from the inside. The western style building looks amazing from the outside. The music was good, and I was surprised with the mixed audience; a loud burp from a few seats behind me during the performance. But the mixed audience is what makes is nice to come to these places, it’s not too formal which is relaxing.

Building moved to different location A few years ago, the building was moved. To think that the 5,800 tons structure moved 70 meters is astounding. It (and many other buildings) had to make way for Yanan road, the city’s busiest highway. [Read how the building was moved, including a picture here]