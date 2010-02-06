Spilgames New Year party

The crew of Spilgames is growing fast, this party, we had eight round tables full with people. The dinner was accompanied with speeches from management and our Sales assistant and Sound architect being masters of ceremony. There were lot’s of fun games during the dinner, for instance, I had to play a scene from a movie together with the sales director. After the dinner, we went over to the Karaoke bar where I sang a Chinese song 月亮代表我的心 together with the CFO – for the first time. I had been practicing a bit over the week to fine tune my Chinese. All and all a great party. Happy Chinese New Year to everybody, 新年快乐