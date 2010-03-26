Spring time in Shanghai

With a forecast of five consecutive days above 10˚C, the spring officially started in Shanghai. After months of boring weather it’s great to sit out in the sun again. The weather in Shanghai is crisp and with 12 degrees it’s finally comfortable on a terrace. Today we decided to eat lunch at the New heights restaurant on the Bund side to celebrate the birthday of our Japanese college Chieko and enjoy the sun for a bit. New heights has a great view on both Pudong and Puxi. I’m not really sure about the kitchen (I ate a simple hamburger), but the service was great. I really feel the new season started today, time for some spring cleaning!