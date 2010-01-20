Cold in Beijing

Mid of last week, we spent a day in Beijng for business. We were furtunate enough to see Beijing’s touristic attractions in a winter setting for the first time! I’m laughing in the picture, but had to get used to the cold. It was -20˚C at night. Chilly!

5 thoughts on “Cold in Beijing

  2. Joop, what’s Jenny like? I’m going to recommend her onto a friend, which is basically an extension of me, if you follow what I mean. Will you be posting some of your interview notes with her here?

    –ADM

